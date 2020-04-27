Get your 60-DAY FREE TRIAL HERE!

Duke Basketball will feature a whole new haul of freshmen in 2020-21, and like years past the Blue Devils must replace the program’s top talent.

One of the biggest holes Duke must fill is at center, where freshman All-American Vernon Carey spent much of last season as the most dominant big man in the game.

Class of 2020 signee Mark Williams will be among the players stepping in and likely seeing significant playing time next season at the center position. The 7-foot-1, 235-pound big man took some time out of his schedule recently to talk with Devils Illustrated publisher Brian McLawhorn.

Williams discussed his game, improvements over the last year, his relationship with the Duke coaching staff and more.

