 VirginiaPreps - Video - Loudoun County Prospect Clocks in 4.39 40 Time
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-30 22:43:26 -0500') }} football Edit

Video - Loudoun County Prospect Clocks in 4.39 40 Time

Reese Becker • VirginiaPreps
Staff Writer
@ReeseBecker

Jeremy Kibble, the five-star kicker who is now turning his focus to wide receiver, ran a 4.39-second laser-timed 40-yard dash at last weekend's National Scouting Combine event in Leesburg.

Kibble's 40-yard dash time was the fastest of the day. The Loudoun County product still intends to kick, but is beginning to push himself as a wide receiver and looked solid in drills during camp.


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}