VirginiaPreps - Video - Loudoun County Prospect Clocks in 4.39 40 Time

Jeremy Kibble, the five-star kicker who is now turning his focus to wide receiver, ran a 4.39-second laser-timed 40-yard dash at last weekend's National Scouting Combine event in Leesburg.

Kibble's 40-yard dash time was the fastest of the day. The Loudoun County product still intends to kick, but is beginning to push himself as a wide receiver and looked solid in drills during camp.



