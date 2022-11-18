Lake Taylor Class of 2023 lineman Anthony Britton chats about receiving his U.S. Army All-American Bowl jersey in front of friends, classmates, family and more in Norfolk on Thursday, November 17, 2022.

Chosen the Eastern District Defensive Player of the Year, Britton has recorded 90 tackles and 25 sacks, a new single-season school-record. He also maintains a 3.8 GPA in the classroom and is committed to play his College Football in the ACC at UVA, where he could line up on the offensive or defensive line.

Britton has been a key cog for a Titans team that avenged a first round playoff loss to Hopewell from a year ago by bouncing the Blue Devils from the Region 3A quarterfinals, winning 10 of their first 11 contests in 2022.



