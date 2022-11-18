Video - Lake Taylor's Anthony Britton Receives All-American Jersey
Lake Taylor Class of 2023 lineman Anthony Britton chats about receiving his U.S. Army All-American Bowl jersey in front of friends, classmates, family and more in Norfolk on Thursday, November 17, 2022.
Chosen the Eastern District Defensive Player of the Year, Britton has recorded 90 tackles and 25 sacks, a new single-season school-record. He also maintains a 3.8 GPA in the classroom and is committed to play his College Football in the ACC at UVA, where he could line up on the offensive or defensive line.
Britton has been a key cog for a Titans team that avenged a first round playoff loss to Hopewell from a year ago by bouncing the Blue Devils from the Region 3A quarterfinals, winning 10 of their first 11 contests in 2022.
Lare Taylor Coach Hank Sawyer on Anthony Britton + More:
Lake Taylor Head Football Coach Hank Sawyer discusses his standout two-way lineman Anthony Britton receiving his U.S. Army All-American Bowl jersey on Thursday, November 17, 2022.
Britton, a UVA commit, is the latest All-American for Sawyer, joining NFL defensive lineman and former Ohio State defensive lineman Jalyn Holmes.
The U.S. Army All-American Bowl is slated to be played on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at The Star in Frisco, Texas.