Kecoughtan Head Football Coach Alonzo Coley chats with VirginiaPreps.com's Matthew Hatfield during the Western Branch Team Camp in Chesapeake on Thursday, July 25, 2019.

Coley has picked up 36 victories in seven seasons at the helm of the Warriors, who last year went 7-4 and had a five-game winning streak. That was the third time in five years that Kecoughtan made the postseason. In both 2014 and 2015, they advanced out of the opening round of the playoffs.

Kecoughtan's 2019 season opener will be on August 30th against city rival Hampton at Darling Stadium.



