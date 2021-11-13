Video Interviews - Western Branch Rallies Past Franklin County
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Check out Postgame Interviews from Western Branch's 35-27 comeback win over No. 7 seed Franklin County in the Region 6A Football Quarterfinals below...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news