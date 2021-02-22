The Stone Bridge Bulldogs made history on Saturday night, February 20th, on their home floor in Ashburn. Trailing by 18 points in the first half, the Bulldogs were able to cool off a hot-shooting Green Run team that exploded for a whopping 36 first quarter most points and get to half-time only trailing the Stallions 50-38.

Stone Bridge tightened the defensive screws even more in the third quarter, outscoring Green Run 17-10 in the third period. The Stallions led just 60-55 entering the fourth quarter, but appeared to be in good shape when senior shooting guard Elijah Kennedy scored the first two buckets of the fourth quarter to gain a nine-point cushion at 64-55.

That's when the Stone Bridge junior duo of Dylan Hundertmark and multi-sports standout Jacob Thomas took over, scoring 27 points apiece. Hundertmark had 18 of his in the fourth quarter and the Bulldogs closed strong on a 31-14 flurry over the game's final six minutes-plus for an 86-78 victory over an undefeated Green Run team.

For Stone Bridge, it's the first State Championship for the school in boys basketball. The Bulldogs won their final ten games of the season.

Green Run, which shared the Class 5 crown a year ago with Norview, finished 9-1 overall. Jacob Cooper led the way with 29 points, while Kennedy had 21 it what was the final game for the two guards chosen 1st Team All-State in 2019-20.





