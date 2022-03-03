Princess Anne is no stranger to winning in girls basketball. After all, the reigning eight-time State Champs hardly ever taste defeat. However, with a matchup on Tuesday night at Tallwood High School in Virginia Beach against a Kempsville team that entered 18-5 overall and playing its best basketball at the right time of the season, some wondered if they would be a bit vulnerable.

Especially adding to that wondering was the fact that the Lady Cavaliers only beat Kempsville 46-42 back on February 12th. Nonetheless, when the month of March rolls around, Princess Anne usually knows how to take its game to another level.

After winning the opening tip, Kempsville scored the game's first bucket. Princess Anne rattled off seven straight the next 53 seconds and never trailed from there on their way to a 70-51 win that brought them their 18th regional title, 14th in 16 years.

"Our mindset was different. We didn't like how it was a close game the last time, the second time we played them, and had to pick it up," said Princes Anne guard Zakiya Stephenson, who had transferred to New Hope Academy in Maryland after her sophomore year, but returned mid-season as a junior.

"It was a better adjustment coming back down because I get to play my game."

The winning never gets boring for longtime Head Coach Darnell Dozier.

"At my age, I just have fun now. I have kids that work hard. I've got kids that will break a sweat in a minute, are young and do dumb stuff. I do dumb stuff, but I'm old. It all fits together. We have a lot of fun laughing and joking," remarked Dozier, whose team has reeled off 13 straight wins since a stunning 79-48 loss to Hampton back on January 15th.

"I want everybody to know we were counted out completely. I knew it just took a matter of time. There are imposters out there now. They're good teams, but they haven't been through what I've been through and my coaches have been through. It makes a difference. Hopefully we can learn from this and keep going."



