VirginiaPreps - Video Interviews - Oscar Smith Returns to Class 6 State Finals

For the eighth time in program history, Oscar Smith is headed to the VHSL State Football Championship game, winning a thrilling State Semifinal clash with previously unbeaten Massaponax, 21-14, on the final Saturday of April 2021. Oscar Smith puts its unblemished record on the line on May 1st against the last team to beat them on the gridiron, the South County Stallions. Watch Postgame Video Interviews with Coach Chris Scott of the Tigers as well as two of the standout performers from the victory in the State Semis, junior wide receiver Amonte Jones and senior linebacker Tae'Ron Richardson, below... Review Game Blog Here



Video Interview with Oscar Smith Coach Chris Scott:

Oscar Smith Head Football Coach Chris Scott chats with VirginiaPreps.com's Matthew Hatfield following his team's 21-14 win over Massaponax in the VHSL Class 6 State Semis. It was the first time that Oscar Smith trailed during the 2020-21 campaign. They quickly erased the 7-0 deficit and took a 21-14 lead before the half. Both teams came in averaging over 50 points per game, but the defenses controlled the flow in a scoreless second half. The Tigers moved 8-0 overall on the season and 21-2 in two seasons under Scott, who led Ocean Lakes to a State Championship in 2014. Oscar Smith now plays host to South County (9-0), a 29-22 come-from-behind winner Madison in the State Semis, for the Class 6 State Championship at May 1st at Beard-De-Long Easley Field in Chesapeake. South County beat Oscar Smith 14-13 for the Class 6 State Championship in December of 2019. Oscar Smith hasn't won a state title since 2011 as the Tigers have dropped their last five games in the final round of the postseason, including to Centreville in 2013 and three straight years to Westfield from 2015-17.



Video Interview with Oscar Smith WR Amonte Jones:

Oscar Smith Class of 2022 WR Amonte Jones chats with VirginiaPreps.com's Matthew Hatfield following his team's thrilling 21-14 triumph over Massaponax in the VHSL Class 6 State Football Semis on Saturday, April 24, 2021. Jones, who recently picked up an offer from Maryland, had 7 receptions for 119 yards and a touchdown in the victory. Oscar Smith rallied from an early deficit, their first of the season. The Tigers upped their record to 8-0 overall. They next play host to South County, the team that beat them in the 2019 Class 6 State Championship. Oscar Smith, which has lost its five appearances in the State Finals, tries to bring the program its first state title in 10 years.



Video Interview with Oscar Smith LB Tae'Ron Richardson:

