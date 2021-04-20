VirginiaPreps - Video Interviews - Lafayette Beats Phoebus for Region 3A Crown

Video Interviews - Lafayette Beats Phoebus for Region 3A Crown
Check out Video Interviews with Lafayette Head Football Coach Andy Linn as well as Rams players Miguel Reel and Michael Green (UVA signee) following their 29-18 victory over Phoebus in the Region 3A Football Championship.
Video Interview with Lafayette Football Coach Andy Linn:
Lafayette Head Football Coach Andy Linn chats with VirginiaPreps.com's Matthew Hatfield following his team's 29-18 triumph over Phoebus for the Region 3A Championship at Wanner Stadium in Williamsburg on Friday, April 16, 2021.
Now 108-14 overall in his tenth season at the helm, Linn has the Rams making their fourth trip to the State Playoffs in seven years. Lafayette jumped out to a 29-0 lead before half-time and finished the game by out-gaining Phoebus 288-105 on the evening.
With the win, Lafayette is now 7-0 overall on the season. This marked the program's first win over Phoebus since 1985 when they pitched a 17-0 shutout, then under Melvin Jones, at Darling Stadium. The two teams had not played since 1996 when the Phantoms won their 11th in a row in the series.
Up next for the Rams, they will play host to Region 3B Champ Independence, which defeated Goochland 27-17, in the Class 3 State Semis on April 24th in Williamsburg.
Video Interview with Mike Green and Miguel Reel:
Lafayette's Miguel Reel and Michael Green chat with VirginiaPreps.com's Matthew Hatfield following their 29-18 victory over Phoebus in the Region 3A Championship at Wanner Stadium in Williamsburg on Friday, April 16, 2021.
Reel ran the football a career-high 33 times for 146 yards and a touchdown. He carried the ball 16 times after half-time for 70 yards.
Green, who is signed to play his College Football at the University of Virginia in the ACC, had three receptions for 27 yards on offense to go with five tackles, two sacks and a fumble recovery defensively.
With the win, Lafayette moved to 7-0 overall. This ended an 11-game losing streak in the head-to-head series with Phoebus, who they were playing for the first time since 1996. It was the first win for the Rams over the Phantoms since 1985.
The Rams will play host to second-year program Independence, who beat Goochland 27-17 in the Region 3B Championship, in the Class 3 State Semis on Saturday, April 24th in Williamsburg.