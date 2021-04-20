VirginiaPreps - Video Interviews - Lafayette Beats Phoebus for Region 3A Crown

Check out Video Interviews with Lafayette Head Football Coach Andy Linn as well as Rams players Miguel Reel and Michael Green (UVA signee) following their 29-18 victory over Phoebus in the Region 3A Football Championship.

Lafayette Head Football Coach Andy Linn chats with VirginiaPreps.com's Matthew Hatfield following his team's 29-18 triumph over Phoebus for the Region 3A Championship at Wanner Stadium in Williamsburg on Friday, April 16, 2021.

Now 108-14 overall in his tenth season at the helm, Linn has the Rams making their fourth trip to the State Playoffs in seven years. Lafayette jumped out to a 29-0 lead before half-time and finished the game by out-gaining Phoebus 288-105 on the evening.

With the win, Lafayette is now 7-0 overall on the season. This marked the program's first win over Phoebus since 1985 when they pitched a 17-0 shutout, then under Melvin Jones, at Darling Stadium. The two teams had not played since 1996 when the Phantoms won their 11th in a row in the series.

Up next for the Rams, they will play host to Region 3B Champ Independence, which defeated Goochland 27-17, in the Class 3 State Semis on April 24th in Williamsburg.



