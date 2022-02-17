Video Interviews - Kecoughtan Wins 20th Straight

Since a 65-59 loss at Woodside in their season opener back on November 30th, the Kecoughtan Warriors have been victorious every time out. That's 20 wins in a row as they enter the Region 5B Tournament as the No. 1 seed, running through the Peninsula District on a run that hasn't been seen since Bethel went into the Group AAA Eastern Region Tournament undefeated during the 2006-07 campaign. Kecoughtan entered the week as the new No. 1 ranked team in the state on VaPreps in Class 5, just ahead of perennial Richmond power L.C. Bird and Maury, who they could see in the upcoming Region 5B Tournament (see full rankings here). Below, you can check out Video Interviews with Warriors Head Coach Willie Gause, Player of the Year candidate and Western Carolina signee DeJuan 'D.J.' Campbell, and juniors Jadon Pace and Justin Bass following their 85-41 rout of Hampton to close out the regular season 20-1 overall.



Video Interview with Kecoughtan Head Coach Willie Gause:

Kecoughtan Head Basketball Coach Willie Gause chats with VirginiaPreps.com's Matthew Hatfield following his team's 85-41 victory over Hampton on Tuesday, February 15, 2022. The Warriors conclude the regular season at 20-1 overall with 20 straight victories. That matches their longest winning streak from 1991-92 when they last won a regional title before falling to Highland Springs in the State Quarterfinals. Gause, who is now 88-50 in six VHSL seasons at the helm of the Warriors, saw his team jump out to a 26-5 lead on the Crabbers through one quarter of play. That included making 11 of their first 18 shots from the field. They didn't commit their third turnover of the night until 1:55 left in the first half. For the night, the Warriors shot 33-of-61 (54.1%) from the field and converted 12-of-29 three-pointers while connecting on 65.6% of their shots inside the arc (21-for-32). Additionally, they out-rebounded Hampton 38-22 on the evening and limited the Crabbers to 33.3% shooting from the field (16-of-48). It's the first Peninsula District regular season or tournament title for Kecoughtan since the 2012-13 campaign. Kecoughtan is slated to open up the Region 5B Tournament as a No. 1 seed, needing a win over the quarterfinal winner between the No. 4 and No. 5 seed to secure the program's first State Tournament berth since 2013.



Video Interview with Kecoughtan PG DeJuan 'D.J.' Campbell:

Kecoughtan senior point guard DeJuan 'D.J.' Campbell chats with VirginiaPreps.com's Matthew Hatfield following his team's 85-41 victory over Hampton on Tuesday, February 15, 2022. Campbell has been the driving force for the Warriors during a 20-game winning streak, which matches the longest in program history from 1991-92 when they last won a regional title. The Western Carolina signee came into Tuesday night's regular season finale averaging 24.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.9 steals per game while shooting 53% from the field, 36% behind the arc and 78% at the foul line. Just a week ago, he erupted for a career-high 60 points in a rout of Denbigh. That's the highest point total of any player in Tidewater this season to date. A prime candidate for district, regional and State Player of the Year honors, Campbell didn't slow down against the Crabbers. He finished with 22 points, including four emphatic dunks, as well as seven rebounds, four assists and a pair of steals.



Video Interview with Kecoughtan's Jadon Pace + Justin Bass: