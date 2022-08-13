Video Interview - Woodside's Danny Dodson on 2022 Wolverines

Woodside Head Football Coach Danny Dodson chats with VirginiaPreps.com's Matthew Hatfield following his team's preseason scrimmage at Lake Taylor High in Norfolk against the Titans on Thursday, August 11, 2022.

Dodson's Wolverines finished 8-3 overall a season ago, falling in the Region 5B Championship to eventual Class 5 runner-up Maury. In 23 seasons at Woodside, he's put together a 152-93 overall mark.

His current Woodside team features one of the largest offensive lines he's ever produced, an experience quarterback in Tayvon Tyler, a pair junior running backs with the ability to do damage in Ri'jon Hammond and Paul Stephen Davis, plus a couple of All-Region performers back on defense in LB Marquis Phifer and corner Makai Frisby. Phifer had a pair of sacks during the scrimmage.

The Wolverines open the season at Norview on September 1st. That is followed by their Peninsula District opener at Darling Stadium on September 9th against Hampton.