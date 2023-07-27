Salem Head Football Coach Mark Hall III chats about the Sun Devils and their outlook while participating at the Landstown Team Camp on Tuesday, July 11, 2023.

After two games a season ago, Hall was elevated from assistant to interim Head Coach when Marcus Johnson-Williams departed to take the Athletic Director position at Denbigh High School in Newport News. With the former Green Run standout and UVA linebacker at the helm, the Sun Devils proceeded to go 8-4 overall and crack the postseason for the 14th consecutive time.

Two of the area's top talents from the Class of 2025 will lead Salem in highly coveted offensive tackle Jaylen Gilchrist (6-5, 315) and quarterback Jason 'Scooter' Williams.

Rated a four-star by Rivals, Gilchrist holds well over 20 scholarship offers with heavyweights Alabama, Florida State, Georgia, Tennessee and USC among the contingency. Williams, who is already being courted by Penn out of the Ivy League, connected on 90 of 177 passes for 1706 yards and a 17-4 TD/Int. ratio a season ago to go with 163 yards rushing and 2 TD's.

Beyond those two, the Sun Devils have other key contributors back in the fold like Class of 2024 DB Adam Murphy, who topped the Beach District with nine interceptions, and tailback Zacari Rogers, another senior that is expected to get a majority of the carries. Hall is also expecting big things from Class of 2025 Rover/safety Fabien Wells and Class of 2024 WR Cayden Davis.

The Sun Devils have enjoyed 14 straight winning seasons, the longest active streak of any Beach District school. They will open the 2023 campaign at home on August 24th against Bayside.





