 VirginiaPreps - Video Interview - Salem-VB Coach Marcus Johnson-Williams
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-08-23 13:43:27 -0500') }} football Edit

Video Interview - Salem-VB Coach Marcus Johnson-Williams

Matthew Hatfield • VirginiaPreps
Publisher
@hatfieldsports
Matthew Hatfield has been with VirginiaPreps.com since 2004, officially taking over as Publisher in 2016. Hatfield hosts 757 Saturday Sports Talk every Saturday, 10 AM to Noon, on ESPN Radio 94.1.
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Salem Head Football Coach Marcus Johnson-Williams chats with VirginiaPreps.com's Matthew Hatfield following his team's scrimmage at Grassfield High in Chesapeake on Tuesday, August 11, 2021.

Unofficially, the Sun Devils had a 7-0 advantage on the scoreboard by night's end as they found the end zone once on a nine-yard touchdown run from freshman Ravon 'Ray' Moore with 7:03 to play. That was the game's lone touchdown after both defenses controlled most of the action for three quarters.

Johnson-Williams, who in his first year at the helm of the Virginia Beach school, takes over a squad that earned the No. 1 seed for the Region 5A playoffs each of the past two seasons. Salem opens its 2021 campaign on August 27th at Landstown.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}