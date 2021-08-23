Video Interview - Salem-VB Coach Marcus Johnson-Williams

Salem Head Football Coach Marcus Johnson-Williams chats with VirginiaPreps.com's Matthew Hatfield following his team's scrimmage at Grassfield High in Chesapeake on Tuesday, August 11, 2021.

Unofficially, the Sun Devils had a 7-0 advantage on the scoreboard by night's end as they found the end zone once on a nine-yard touchdown run from freshman Ravon 'Ray' Moore with 7:03 to play. That was the game's lone touchdown after both defenses controlled most of the action for three quarters.

Johnson-Williams, who in his first year at the helm of the Virginia Beach school, takes over a squad that earned the No. 1 seed for the Region 5A playoffs each of the past two seasons. Salem opens its 2021 campaign on August 27th at Landstown.