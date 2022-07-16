Video Interview - Norcom Coach Anthony Hawkins on 2022 Greyhounds

New Norcom Head Football Coach Anthony Hawkins chats with VirginiaPreps.com's Matthew Hatfield about the Greyhounds and more during the Portsmouth Parks & Rec Team Camp held on Tuesday, June 21, 2022.

A Norcom alum who was on the 1993 State Championship winning team at Norcom, Hawkins takes over a Greyhounds program that has dropped 11 of its past 13 games. They saw a string of four straight winning seasons snapped in 2020-21. The team missed the playoffs that year for the first time since 2015.

Most recently, Hawkins was an assistant coach at Western Branch when the Bruins reached the Region 6A Championship by defeating Franklin County and Manchester in the regional quarterfinals and semifinals, respectively.

Some of the key contributors will include Class of 2024 FS Jaden Ratliff (6-0, 180), Class of 2023 DE Kendall Hall-Edwards (6-1, 220) and 2023 ATH Zion Thomas-Fugate (5-11, 180).

Norcom opens up its 2022 campaign on August 26th at Lake Taylor.