Video Interview - Maury Coach Dyrri McCain on 2022 Commodores

Maury Head Football Coach Dyrri McCain chats following his team's preseason scrimmage vs. King's Fork on Thursday, August 18, 2022.

Both teams - McCain's Commodores and King's Fork - won region titles a season ago with Maury out of Region 5B and Bulldogs representing Region 4A in the State Playoffs. In fact, Maury has won four straight regional titles under McCain's watch, posting a record of 45-13 overall in his five seasons at the helm.

The Commodores return a wealth of talent, headlined by Duke commit Peyton Jones at running back and a host of scholarship-level receivers in senior Kelvin 'K.T.' Seay, juniors Fred Johnson, Da'Vontae Floyd and Josh Powell, plus sophomore Lebron Bond. Seay has committed to play at Delaware.

Mario Miller steps in at quarterback for a Commodores program that has routinely produced some of the Tidewater area's top passers in recent years. The offensive line is headed up by Isaiah Whitehurst, now in his third season starting.

Defensively, Maury returns five starters in junior defensive lineman Bless Mack, senior linebacker Nathaniel 'Booga' Knox, junior DB LaVontay Bond, and the aforementioned Seay and Floyd in the secondary. They're also encouraged by the contributions of underclassmen like sophomore Leslie Hines off the edge, sophomore DB Kendall Daniels and freshman linebacker Isaiah 'Ike' Simmons.

Maury opens its 2022 campaign at home at Powhatan Field in Norfolk on September 9th against New Bern (NC), who they fell to 29-27 on the road a year ago. It begins their journey of returning to the State Championship game at ODU come December.