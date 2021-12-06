Video Interview - Maury Coach Dyrri McCain after 35-7 State Semis Win

Maury Head Football Coach Maury Head Football Coach Dyrri McCain chats following his team's 35-7 victory over Green Run in Virginia Beach on Saturday, December 4, 2021.

McCain's Commodores, who won their fourth straight regional title this year, scored 35 unanswered points on the Stallions, including 28 in the second half. They not only held a potent Green Run team averaging over 40 points per game out of the end zone for three quarters, but to a mere 19 yards with no first downs during the third quarter in which the Commodores went in front and never looked back.

Under McCain, Maury owns a record of 45-11 in five seasons. That includes a 13-3 mark in the postseason dating back to 2017.

Now 8-1 overall, Maury will take on Stone Bridge (14-0) in the VHSL Class 5 State Football Championship held at Old Dominion University's S.B. Ballard Stadium in Norfolk on Saturday, December 11, 2021. Maury beat Stone Bridge 28-21 at Hampton University to win the VHSL Class 5 state title in 2019.





*** See our Game Blog on VaPreps Here ***