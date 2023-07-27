Manor Head Football Coach Tony Newbold chats about the Mustangs and their outlook while participating at the Landstown Team Camp on Thursday, July 13, 2023.

Newbold, previously an assistant coach for several seasons with the varsity football program, was elevated to the lead chair in the off-season after serving as their interim Head Basketball Coach. Five starters return on offense with just one returning starter on defense in senior OLB/DE Omarion Stevenson. He will also double as a significant factor offensively from the tight end position.

At the controls of the offense will be senior QB Kendrick Sowell, who ran indoor and outdoor track as part of a state qualifying relay team. His improved speed figures to come in handy when escaping the pocket. Three starters are back on the offensive line in seniors Carlito Brown (6-0, 230), Jeremiah Devillars (6-0, 225) and center Justin Lathan (5-10, 210).

Two potential breakout names to watch out for incluide junior receiver Davonte Brown, who Newbold believs can become one of the more dynamic playmakers in the Eastern District, and freshman tailback Carlek Phillips.

Manor is coming off a 1-9 campaign where their lone win was a 20-0 shutout of Granby. The Mustangs open the 2023 season at home in Portsmouth on August 25th against Bay Rivers District contender Warhill.





*** Want all the latest on Virginia High School Football? Subscribe to our V.I.P. Members Club for Breaking News, exclusive stories, commitment lists, rankings, predictions and so much more! ***







