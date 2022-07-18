Video Interview - Landstown Coach Robert Jackson on 2022 Eagles

New Landstown Head Football Coach Robert Jackson chats on his birthday with VirginiaPreps.com's Matthew Hatfield on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 during the Portsmouth Parks & Rec Team Camp.

Although the Eagles have suffered through consecutive losing seasons, Jackson has a history of success in the Beach District. During 11 seasons at Salem from 2005-15, he posted a 102-31 mark that was highlighted by three State Semifinal appearances. It included an Eastern Region Championship win over Oscar Smith at Norfolk State University in 2006. His Sun Devils missed the playoffs only once when they finished an even 5-5 in 2009.

While they will break in several new starts on both sides of the ball, the squad will be led by edge rusher Xavier Glass, a multi-sport standout who also excels in basketball. Glass committed back in June to play his College Football at William & Mary.

Landstown will open up its 2022 campaign at Ocean Lakes on August 26th.