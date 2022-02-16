 VirginiaPreps - Video Interview - Hampton's Shanda Bailey after Crabbers go to 20-1
2022-02-16

Video Interview - Hampton's Shanda Bailey after Crabbers go to 20-1

Matthew Hatfield • VirginiaPreps
Hampton Lady Crabbers Head Coach Shanda Bailey chats with VirginiaPreps.com's Matthew Hatfield following her team's 88-15 win over Kecoughtan on Tuesday, February 15, 2022.

Kennedy Harris led Hampton with 32 points, including six three-pointers. Hampton placed three others in double-figures with Prophet Sheffield (19 points), Asya Johnson (13 points) and Kaliya Perry (12 points).

With the victory, Hampton improved to 20-1 overall to secure the No. 1 seed for the upcoming Region 4A Tournament. So far, they're averaging 71 points per game while limiting foes to just 27.5 points per contest. They're riding an 18-game winning streak that includes a 79-48 victory over eight-time reigning State Champ Princess Anne.

Nine times this season, the Lady Crabbers have held the opposition below 20 points, including a shutout of Denbigh. They also avenged their lone loss, 52-44 to Menchville back on December 7th, by beating the Monarchs 66-58 on February 7th.

Bailey's program won a share of the Class 4 state title with Monacan during the 2019-20 season before being unable to play because of Hampton City Schools opting out of winter sports due to COVID-19 concerns in 2020-21.

