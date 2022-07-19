Video Interview - Grafton Coaches Preview 2022 Clippers

The Grafton Clippers co-Head Coaches Creighton Incorminias and Max Bolton chat with VirginiaPreps.com's Matthew Hatfield during the Portsmouth Team Camp on Monday, July 18, 2022.

Incorminias previously was the Head Coach at Bethel. He and Bolton take over at Grafton, where David Coccoli abruptly stepped down after accepting the job in the off-season.

After a 42-0 thumping of Denbigh in its season opener, Grafton proceeded to lose its next nine games in 2021.

The Clippers haven't experienced a winning season since a 9-3 finish in 2016. Grafton is chock full of underclassmen and expect to field only four seniors on the roster.

They will open its 2022 season vs. Denbigh at Todd Stadium in Newport News on September 2nd.