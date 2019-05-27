News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-27 17:23:30 -0500') }} football Edit

Video Interview - Glenwood Ferebee Talks 2019 Indian River Braves

Matthew Hatfield • VirginiaPreps.com
@hatfieldsports
Publisher
Matthew Hatfield has been with VirginiaPreps.com since 2004, officially taking over as Publisher in 2016. Hatfield hosts High School Sports Talk every Saturday, 10 AM to Noon, on ESPN Radio 94.1.

Indian River Head Football Coach Glenwood Ferebee, who is 46-17 overall at the helm in five seasons, caught up with VirginiaPreps.com's Matthew Hatfield during their 7 on 7 on Wednesday, May 15, 2019.

The Braves are coming off their first unbeaten regular season in 22 years, though their dream of a state title ended earlier than some expected when Maury knocked off the top-seeded Braves, 42-21 in the Region 5A Championship.

Coach Ferebee discusses a quartet of FBS commits - LaMareon James (UNC), Lincorey Lucas (Liberty), Cameron Hunter (Liberty) and Tyrell Spruill (Navy) - as well as the outlook for the 2019 squad.


Watch Full Interview Here

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}