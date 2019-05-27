Indian River Head Football Coach Glenwood Ferebee, who is 46-17 overall at the helm in five seasons, caught up with VirginiaPreps.com's Matthew Hatfield during their 7 on 7 on Wednesday, May 15, 2019.

The Braves are coming off their first unbeaten regular season in 22 years, though their dream of a state title ended earlier than some expected when Maury knocked off the top-seeded Braves, 42-21 in the Region 5A Championship.

Coach Ferebee discusses a quartet of FBS commits - LaMareon James (UNC), Lincorey Lucas (Liberty), Cameron Hunter (Liberty) and Tyrell Spruill (Navy) - as well as the outlook for the 2019 squad.



