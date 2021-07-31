Video Interview - Glen Allen 2022 TE Sean McElwain

Glen Allen Class of 2022 three-sport standout Sean McElwain spoke with VirginiaPreps.com's Matthew Hatfield while participating in The Steward School's Summer Basketball League on Wednesday, July 21, 2021.

The 6-foot-5, 205-pound McElwain made a commitment back on Independence Day to play his College Football for Mike London and the Tribe of William & Mary.

"Their commitment to me really," noted McElwain, also a standout in basketball and baseball. "Mike London and other coaches, they seem to really want me there and be a part of their program. That was the biggest thing for me."

While at UVA, London coached Perry Jones, a standout running back and linebacker at Oscar Smith High who currently is McElwain's Head Coach at Glen Allen. Their connection helped accelerate the relationship building process for William & Mary with McElwain, who heard from other Colonial Athletic Association in-state programs such as James Madison and Richmond.

Being a multi-faceted playmaker with smarts - evidenced by his 4.2 GPA classroom - were among of some of the traits that stood out to programs at the next level.

"My versatility," McElwain commented on what sets him apart. "I can play inside [with my] hand in the dirt or I can be outside in the slot at the wideout position. I can just do it all on offense. I think that's what I bring to the table."

McElwain indicated his favorite player to watch is former Penn State star tight end Mike Gesicki of the NFL's Miami Dolphins. The Jaguars are hoping that he makes plays for him this coming season as they look to make a playoff push in Region 5C.

"We're right there with the Herm and Highland Springs. We can compete with those teams. We have a shot at winning the region this year," believes McElwain, setting some goals before he heads off to the CAA.

"Not specific numbers yet, but I definitely want to be All-District and All-Region."