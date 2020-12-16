VirginiaPreps - Video Interview - Catholic Defeats Norfolk Collegiate to Move to 3-1

First-year Catholic Head Basketball Coach Bobby Steinburg chats with VirginiaPreps.com's Matthew Hatfield following his team's 53-42 victory over TCIS rival Norfolk Collegiate in Virginia Beach on Tuesday, December 15, 2020.

Steinburg is in his first season at the helm following a run of nearly 20 years on the collegiate level as an assistant, including stops at Kent State and Youngstown State.

The Crusaders erased an early 7-2 deficit with a 12-0 run to take control and never trailed the rest of the way. Class of 2022 wing Kendon Peebles paced Catholic with 17 points, a perfect 6-for-6 from the foul line, six rebounds, three assists and three steals.

"He's got a ton of room for growth, and when I say that, that's no knock on him," Steinburg commented on Peebles. "He has a high ceiling and just has to figure out not only how to play within a system, but using basketball IQ. He's a smart kid. That kid's going to be really, really good because he will work his butt off, comes to the gym, wants to be in the gym and wants to be better."

Senior point guard Sterling White added 13 points, a game-high eight rebounds and three assists. Sophomore Aidan Filippini contributed seven points, three rebounds and three blocks.

Norfolk Collegiate, which was out-rebounded 36-25 for the contest, relied heavily on the three-point shot. The Oaks converted 8-of-32 from long distance. Class of 2021 guard Ryan Williams led the way for the Oaks with 15 points on 5-of-10 on 3's.

With the win, Catholic improved to 3-1 overall with scheduled tests against conference foes Norfolk Collegiate on December 16 and Cape Henry on December 18.