Video Interview - BTW's William 'Stone' Robertson on 2021 Bookers

Booker T. Washington Head Football Coach William 'Stone' Robertson chats with VirginiaPreps.com's Matthew Hatfield following his team's tri-scrimmage with Oscar Smith and Tallwood in Norfolk on Wednesday, August 18, 2021.

The Bookers are coming off a 1-4 campaign in the spring in what Robertson's first at the helm. Prior to his arrival, he was an assistant at Maury.

During the scrimmage, the Bookers got multiple long runs from senior Jerome Jones (6-2, 198), a force since his freshman year when he had multiple sacks as an outside linebacker. Jones earned 1st Team All-Region honors at linebacker as a junior.

They're also counting on significant contributions from senior WR/CB Paul Clark (5-10, 150), junior OLB Diamondz Wells (5-11, 200), junior RB/WR/CB Maceo Wingate, and sophomore C/DT Xavier Milon (6-1, 320)

Wells was chosen 2nd Team All-Region last season, while Milon earned Honorable Mention All-Region as a ninth grader at linebacker.

Playing in an ultra competitive Region 3A field and gradually improving Eastern District, the Bookers are set to open up their season on August 27th against Petersburg.