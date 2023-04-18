Liberty guard Darius McGhee - who starred at Blue Ridge - chats after an opening night win at the 2023 Portsmouth Invitational Basketball Tournament held at Churchland High on Wednesday, April 12th.

McGhee, who averaged 22.8 points per game in his senior campaign at Liberty, was a 3-time Atlantic Sun Player of the Year with the Flames. He made 528 three-pointers in his college career, which ranks second most in D-1 NCAA history. His 162 made 3's this past season marked a school-record.

During an opening night 96-84 win for Mike Duman Auto Sales over Portsmouth Sports Club, McGhee finished with 22 points on 8-of-14 shooting from the field, 5-of-9 from three-point range, five rebounds, five assists and just one turnover.

McGhee was exceptional in the second half, scoring 20 points on 7-of-10 from the floor and 5-for-7 from three-point range. When his team's lead that was many as 16 points got shaved down to one, he drained a critical three-pointer with 4:15 to go to put his team back up four and they never looked back from there.