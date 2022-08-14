Video Interview - Billy Mills on 2022 Dinwiddie Generals

Dinwiddie Coach Billy Mills chats with VirginiaPreps.com's Matthew Hatfield following his team's preseason tri-scrimmage with Green Run and Oscar Smith on Friday, August 12, 2022.

The Generals have gone 145-55 in 17 seasons under Mills, making the playoffs 14 times. That includes a perfect 15-0 mark and winning the State Championship in 2013.

After a rare miss of the postseason during the COVID-shortened season of the 2020-21 school-year, Dinwiddie bounced back in a big way. They enjoyed a perfect 8-0 regular season in 2021 before their dream of a state title fell short in a regional semifinal loss to Patrick Henry-Ashland.

A lot to be excited about for Navy Nation was on display in the scrimmage, including sophomore Harry Dalton transitioning from running back to quarterback, a defense that flew around to the football with a host of contributors, and a massive left tackle in Collen Jackson (6-6. 350) to steady their offensive line.

On August 26th, Dinwiddie plays host to GW-Danville in its season opener.