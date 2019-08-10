Video - Hickory Grad David Wright Discusses Tidewater Baseball Shrine
David Wright discusses being inducted into the Tidewater Baseball Shrine at Harbor Park on Friday, August 9, 2019 with the media. Wright enjoyed a 14-year career with the New York Mets after being drafted by the franchise in 2001 out of Hickory High School in Chesapeake.
A seven-time National League All-Star, Wright also captured two Gold Glove Awards and two Silver Slugger Awards. He holds the Mets franchise record in a number of categories, including most career hits (1777), total bases and runs batted in (970).
Wright played in 31 games for the Tides in 2004, and he currently serves as a special adviser in the Mets front office.