David Wright discusses being inducted into the Tidewater Baseball Shrine at Harbor Park on Friday, August 9, 2019 with the media. Wright enjoyed a 14-year career with the New York Mets after being drafted by the franchise in 2001 out of Hickory High School in Chesapeake.

A seven-time National League All-Star, Wright also captured two Gold Glove Awards and two Silver Slugger Awards. He holds the Mets franchise record in a number of categories, including most career hits (1777), total bases and runs batted in (970).

Wright played in 31 games for the Tides in 2004, and he currently serves as a special adviser in the Mets front office.



