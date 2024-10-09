Video - Hampton U Media Day with Coach Ivan Thomas & Etienne Strothers

New Hampton University Head Men's Basketball Coach Ivan Thomas and guard Etienne Strothers chat with Matthew Hatfield of VirginiaPreps.com and CoVA Sports TV during Media Day on Wednesday, October 9, 2024 about the upcoming season.

Thomas, a Norfolk native and graduate of Norview High School, is back in the '757' area code after serving as an assistant coach with Ed Cooley for several seasons, first at Providence and then at Georgetown.

Strothers, who starred at Menchville High School in Newport News, also is back in the Tidewater area after beginning his collegiate career at Appalachian State.

Hampton's season opener comes on November 4th against Mid-Atlantic Christian. Their CAA opener will be on December 3rd against North Carolina A&T.