VIDEO - Grassfield's Martin Asprey on 2021 Grizzlies

Grassfield Head Football Coach Martin Asprey chats with VirginiaPreps.com's Matthew Hatfield following his team's scrimmage with Salem of Virginia Beach on Tuesday, August 11, 2021.

Gearing up for his 15th season at the helm of Grassfield, Asprey has posted a record of 88-63 since his arrival to the Chesapeake school in 2007. Prior to that, he was the Head Coach at Churchland in Portsmouth.

Some stellar athletes have come through the program, such as Detroit Tigers MLB Draft selection Justice Bigbie as their quarterback, DE Patrick Jones - who starred at Pitt and was drafted by the NFL's Minnesota Vikings this year - and of course do-it-all wide receiver Grant Holloway. At Florida, Holloway was a dazzling performer in track and field, and brought home a Silver Medal at the Tokyo Olympics this year, representing the United States.

Though the Grizzlies finished just 3-4 overall last season, they made their 10th postseason appearance. Grassfield opens the 2021 season at home on August 27th against Norview.

Among the key senior returnees for the 2021 Grizzlies are ATH Stephen Smith (6-1, 210), WR Ethan Barham (6-3, 165), LB Landry Bigbie (6-1, 225), DE Devin Norman (6-4, 225) and OT William Lefebvre (6-5, 310).

Juniors such as DT Jordae Edwards (6-0, 245), OL Devin Redd (6-4, 265), TE Brian Young (6-1, 235) and QB Parker Lancaster (6-2, 185) will hold integral roles as well.



