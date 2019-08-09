Cox Class of 2020 guard Jordan Lewis chats with VirginiaPreps.com's Matthew Hatfield after his Falcons won the Silver Division of the 19th Annual Blue Marlin Team Camp at Virginia Wesleyan University on Sunday, June 28, 2019. It marked the second straight year that Cox won the camp as well as the second consecutive time that Lewis - who'll be a four-year starter at the point guard position for the Falcons - was named MVP.

Lewis, who helped the Falcons win their first ever regional title during his sophomore season alongside guards Tayvion Robinson (Virginia Tech football signee) and Kavon James (Lynchburg College basketball commit), talks about taking on a bigger role for the Falcons this coming winter.

As a junior, Lewis earned 2nd Team All-Beach District honors and helped direct the Falcons to a 17-4 overall record, where their season ended in a tough 70-69 overtime loss to Granby in the opening round of the regional playoffs.