VIDEO - Beach District Football Coaches Luncheon
All 11 Head Football Coaches across the Beach District gathered on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Founder's Inn & Spa on the campus of Regent University for the annual luncheon presented by the Virginia Beach Sports Club.
Below you can watch what each had to say about the upcoming season with some info on their teams as well as occasional jokes and stories sprinkled in during the luncheon.
Bayside's Jon White:
Cox's Bill Stachelski:
First Colonial's Carlos Martinez:
Green Run's Brandon Williams:
Kellam's Chris DeWitt:
Kempsville's Daryl Cherry:
Landstown's Tommy Reamon:
Ocean Lakes' Joe Jones:
Princess Anne's James Yeager:
Salem's Shawn Wilson:
Tallwood's John Kepple:
