There are a lot of quality guards in Tidewater in the Class of 2022. Such names as King's Fork's Jayden Epps, the reigning Class 4 State Player of the Year, and fellow Rivals150 prospect Donald Hand Jr. of Landstown come to mind. Others like Kecoughtan's DeJuan Campbell and Oscar Smith's DeJuan Campbell, both of whom garnered All-Region and All-State accolades as well, also often get brought up and have received Division I scholarship offers.

One that may be flying under the radar a bit due to the abundance of talent at the position across the state is Bayside's Landon Russ. Son of longtime Marlins Head Coach Martin Russ, Landon came through in critical moments as his team defeated Kellam - one of the Beach District's perennial contenders - by a count of 50-44 in the squad's season opener on Thursday, January 21st.

Watch Video Interviews with Landon and Coach Russ below for more...



