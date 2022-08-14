Vide Interview - Brandon Williams on 2022 Green Run Stallions

Green Run Head Football Coach Brandon Williams chats with VirginiaPreps.com's Matthew Hatfield after his team's preseason scrimmage at Oscar Smith with the reigning two-time State Champion Tigers and Dinwiddie.

Williams led the Stallions to their first regional title in program history last season, culminating in a 13-1 mark and Virginia Beach Sports Club Coach of the Year honors. His Green Run team averaged 38 points per game.

In the scrimmage, Green Run displayed glimpses of what could make them a very exciting watch yet again. Newcomer Zyron Bacote took off on a long scoring scamper on the second play of the scrimmage. A new quarterback, former Menchville signal caller Kevin White, distributed the football to a very dynamic receiving corps that includes All-State returnees in Keylen 'Brodie' Adams and Tasean Young-Stieff, both of whom also found the end zone during the exhibition.

Although only one senior is listed as a definite starter on the defensive side of the ball in 2nd Team All-Tidewater linebacker Zakai Hall, the Stallions have a speedy and athletic secondary to lean on with All-Region performer Tyler Baker and fellow junior DB Milton Ferguson helping lead the way.

Following a second scrimmage with Stafford of the Commonwealth District, the Stallions will open up their 2022 campaign at home against Kempsville, who they beat in last year's Region 5A Championship, on August 26th.