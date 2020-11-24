VirginiaPreps - VHSL Updates 2020-21 Guidelines for Return to Participation

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The VHSL has updated its “Guidelines for Return to Participation – 2nd Edition” for school divisions. This 2nd Edition provides further guidance for our schools to run activities safely for individual sports and activities.

The 2nd Edition “Guidelines for Return to Participation” includes updates for competition cheer, sideline cheer, boys and girls lacrosse, soccer, tennis, and scholastic bowl.

In addition, new documents were added in the Appendix including the Governor’s Executive Order Sixth Amended Number 67; Spalding and Wilson Sport Ball cleaning recommendations; and a chart for the “Interim Guidance for Return to Play after COVID-19 Infection (Ages 12-21 Years)” produced by the Virginia Chapter – American Academy of Pediatrics.





2020-2021 Guidelines for Return to Participation https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Ar4x--gHEopOdfIWnljPydyN05SgnKKs/view?usp=sharing





COVID News Releases/FAQs - https://www.vhsl.org/covid-19-news-release/