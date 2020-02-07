News More News
VHSL Top Tens - Entering 2/7/20 Action

Elvin Edmonds IV recently set the Hopewell school record made 3's by player in a career
Elvin Edmonds IV recently set the Hopewell school record made 3's by player in a career (Matthew Hatfield)
As the calendar turns from January to February, there are a lot of familiar names near the top of the rankings in each classification. Let's start at the highest classification in Class 6, where Western Branch and South County lead things off not that long after facing each other in the 2018 State Finals. Behind them is traditional Class 5 fixture Potomac - which won two state titles since realignment - in its first year at the Class 6 level. Oscar Smith has had a couple of appearances in the State Semis and fell to Westfield in the 2016 title match.

Over in Division 5, Norview is at the top of the food chain and just a couple spots behind them is a program in Henrico that beat them for the 2015 crown. Just a spot behind them is Varina, which won the rivalry matchup with the Warriors one Friday ago and captured the 2018 title. Last year, it was Varina defeating Green Run, checking in at No. 5, in the State Tournament quarterfinals.

Speaking of the State Tournament quarterfinals, Courtland got there in Class 4 in 2019 and is No. 2 - just ahead of Menchville and behind King's Fork, which suffered its second loss of the season earlier this week when Western Branch squeaked by them on a free-throw in the closing seconds.

There are no unbeaten teams left in Class 3, though the only losses for top-ranked Cave Spring came twice to Patrick Henry-Roanoke, which ascended up to the No. 2 spot in Class 5 as it rides an 11-game winning streak.

John Marshall seems to have a stranglehold on things in Division 2 with no losses to in-state foes, though the ones behind them in East Rockingham, Dan River, Radford, Gate City and Martinsville all have either won the state title or fell in the title round at some point since 2014.

If there's a more wide open bracket than Class 1, we haven't found it yet. Three of the most dangerous teams - Riverheads (10-6), Holston (12-7) and Bland (13-6) - are outside the Top Ten. Riverheds opened 5-0 before stumbling a bit, although they've won comfortable twice over Parry McCluer, which checks in at No. 2. Bland not only owns a win over Auburn, but beat George Wythe by 26 points back on January 24th. Then there's Holston, which has won seven in a row following a 5-7 start.


* Indicates record includes the Eastern District Tournament


Class 6 Top Ten:
Rank Last Week School Record (thru 2/6)

1

1

Western Branch

14-3

2

2

South County

18-2

3

4

Potomac

17-3

4

3

Oscar Smith

13-5

5

5

South Lakes

17-3

6

6

Patriot

17-4

7

7

Lake Braddock

15-4

8

9

John Champe

16-5

9

8

Fairfax

15-5

10

NR

Thomas Dale

14-3
Dropped Out: #10 West Potomac (15-5)
Class 5 Top Ten:
Rank Last Week School Record (thru 2/6)

1

1

Norview

20-1*

2

3

Patrick Henry-Roanoke

14-3

3

2

Henrico

18-3

4

4

Varina

15-3

5

5

Green Run

15-3

6

6

Maury

16-6

7

7

Kecoughtan

13-5

8

9

Princess Anne

13-6

9

10

Potomac Falls

13-5

10

NR

Stone Bridge

13-4
Dropped Out: #10 Freedom-South Riding (12-7)
Class 4 Top Ten:
Rank Last Week School Record (thru 2/6)

1

1

King's Fork

15-2

2

2

Courtland

18-1

3

3

Menchville

16-2

4

6

Wilson

14-4*

5

7

Jamestown

15-3

6

8

Smithfield

16-2

7

9

Louisa

14-4

8

10

Monacan

16-4

9

5

Huguenot

16-5

10

NR

Halifax County

16-3
Dropped Out: #4 Loudoun Valley (14-6)
Class 3 Top Ten:
Rank Last Week School Record (thru 2/6)

1

1

Cave Spring

17-2

2

2

Hopewell

15-3

3

3

Lafayette

16-2

4

4

Spotswood

14-5

5

5

Charlottesville

17-2

6

8

Western Albemarle

15-5

7

9

Northside

15-6

8

10

Lakeland

12-5

9

6

Central-Woodstock

16-2

10

7

Goochland

14-4
Class 2 Top Ten:
Rank Last Week School Record (thru 2/6)

1

1

John Marshall

17-2

2

2

East Rockingham

18-2

3

3

Dan River

18-2

4

4

Radford

16-2

5

5

Gate City

14-5

6

6

Martinsville

13-4

7

7

Buckingham

17-3

8

10

Greensville

16-4

9

9

Graham

14-6

10

8

Fort Chiswell

13-5
Class 1 Top Ten:
Rank Last Week School Record (thru 2/6)

1

1

Grundy

14-2

2

2

Parry McCluer

14-4

3

4

Lancaster

13-5

4

5

Auburn

13-6

5

3

Colonial Beach

15-5

6

7

Mathews

15-6

7

9

George Wythe

13-6

8

10

Northampton

14-6

9

NR

Eastside

10-8

10

6

J.I. Burton

15-5
Dropped Out: #8 Bland (13-6)


