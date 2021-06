VHSL State Tournament Tennis Schedule Update for Class 1-3

Charlottesville, Va. - Due to the predicted weather forecast this week, the Class 1, 2, and 3 tennis schedules have been adjusted. As a result, the Virginia Tech Burrow-Burleson Tennis Center Indoor facility will host all matches, including the Class 1 Finals originally scheduled at Blacksburg High School.

Changes include boys and girls doubles semifinals and finals at 9:00 am and 1:00 pm on Friday, June 11. Both boys and girls singles semifinals and finals at 9:00 am and 1:00 pm on Saturday, June 12. Team Finals remain on Thursday, June 10.





Please note the changes below. Link to all tennis brackets: https://www.vhsl.org/brackets/tennis/





Thursday, June 10 Class 1, Class 2, and Class 3 Team Championships

Burrow-Burleson Tennis Center- 570 Beamer Way, Blacksburg, VA 24060

Class 3 Boys and Girls Finals – 9:00 am

Class 2 Boys and Girls Finals – Noon

Class 1 Finals – 9:00 am





Friday, June 11 Class 1, Class 2, and Class 3 Doubles Championships

Burrow-Burleson Tennis Center- 570 Beamer Way, Blacksburg, VA 24060

Class 3 Boys and Girls Semifinals/Finals – 9:00 am/1:00 pm

Class 2 Boys and Girls Semifinals/Finals – 9:00 am/1:00 pm

Class 1 Semifinals/Finals – 9:00 am/1:00 pm





Saturday, June 12 Class 1, Class 2, and Class 3 Singles Championships

Burrow-Burleson Tennis Center- 570 Beamer Way, Blacksburg, VA 24060

Class 3 Boys and Girls Semifinals/Finals – 9:00 am/1:00 pm

Class 2 Boys and Girls Semifinals/Finals – 9:00 am/1:00 pm

Class 1 Semifinals/Finals – 9:00 am/1:00 pm