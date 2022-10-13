Independence and Abingdon repeated 2021 titles with victories Tuesday, October 11th, in the 2022 VHSL Golf Championships, while Galax broke through for its first title since 2011.

In the Class 5 tournament at Heritage Oaks Golf Course in Harrisonburg, Independence shot a team score of 287 to edge runner-up Riverside by one stroke in a battle of Loudoun County schools.

Deep Run placed third at 295, followed by Mills Godwin (296), Frank Cox (312), Menchville (317), First Colonial (323) and Nansemond River (342).

Frank Cox's Josh Haggerty claimed the individual championship with a 2-under-par 68. Haggerty finished one shot clear or Ben Baker of Briar Woods, Independence's Neil Kulkami and Riverside's Vaughn McMeans, who shot 69.

Kulkami was backed by Independence teammates Keya Naik (71), Kapil Ramachandran (73) and Sujaan Singh (74).

Naik birdied No. 18, Ramachandran birdied No. 17, and Singh had birds on Nos. 16 and 17 to put Independence over the top.





Class 3: Abingdon won for the third year in a row and the fifth time in the last six seasons with a 12-stroke margin over Lord Botetourt at Stonehenge Golf & Country Club in Richmond.

Charlottesville's Preston Burton fired a 3-under-par 69 to claim the individual crown, scoring a birdie on the 18th hole.

Burton was two shots better than runner-up Grace Addison of Abingdon.

Cave Spring's Owen Bright placed third at 72. Defending champion Ashton Harper of Lord Botetourt was fourth at 73.

Addison paced Abingdon to its sixth team championship in eight years. The Falcons also counted scores by Conner Brummitt (76), Mason Funk (76) and Jackson Cook (83).

Abingdon and Lord Botetourt were followed in the team standings by Meridian (324), Charlottesville and New Kent (327), York (335), Goochland (338) and Rockbridge County (351).





Class 1: Grayden Laird and Talan Gentry survived a frost delay and finished 1-2 in the individual standings to lift Galax to the championship at Olde Mill Golf Resort in Laurel Fork.

Laird's 1-over-par 73 was good enough for a one-stroke victory over Gentry, whose birdie on No. 18 allowed him to share second place at 74 with defending champion Benson Blevins of George Wythe.

Wythe's David Goode placed fourth at 75.

Galax's team score of 322 was 26 shots ahead of George Wythe and Middlesex. The Maroon Tide was the team runner-up to Lancaster in 2021.

Castlewood placed fourth at 349, followed by Lancaster (360), Patrick Henry-Glade Spring (398), Riverheads (417) and Central-Lunenburg (442).









