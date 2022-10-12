Langley's Alina Ho, Salem's Kathryn Ha and Bruton's Dylan Olinger won VHSL individual Golf Championships Monday while Langley, Blacksburg and Floyd County all were repeat team champions.

Ho carded a 3-under-par 67 to capture the Class 6 crown at Heritage Oaks Golf Course in Harrisonburg, defeating runner-up and defending champion Josh Duangmanee of Fairfax by two strokes.

Floyd Kellam's Jarell Armenio and James Robinson's Katie Vu tied for third at even-par 70.

Ho's winning round paced Langley to a team score of 289 for its seventh championship in a row and a six-shot win over second-place Kellam.

South County was third at 300, followed by Robinson (303), Cosby (304), Freedom-South Riding and Yorktown (308) and Colonial Forge (321).





Class 4: Ha fired a bogey-free round of 5-under-par 67 to claim the championship at Richmond's Stonehenge Golf & Country Club.

The Salem sophomore outdueled Blacksburg 10th-grader and defending individual champ Jake Albert, who finished one stroke back at 68 carding birdies on the final two holes.

Great Bridge's Trey Marrion, the 2021 runner-up, placed third at 70.

Blacksburg's repeated its 2021 team title with 1-over-par team total of 289 held off Western Albemarle by two shots.

Albert's 68 was backed up by Pierce Campbell's 72, Connor Catterson's 74 and Samantha Skinner's 75.

Loudoun County placed third at 303, followed by Jamestown and Monacan (307), Heritage-Leesburg (311), Great Bridge (321) and Courtland (332).





Class 2: Bruton's Olinger conquered the difficult conditions at Olde Mill Golf Resort in Laurel Fork to post an even-par 72 and win the individual title for the second straight year.

Olinger played the final 11 holes in 1-over-par to hold off Floyd County's McKenzie Weddle by one stroke, preventing a sweep of Monday's three state tournaments by VHSL girls.

Marion's Grayson Sheets and Tyler Sayers, and Floyd County's Ryne Bond all shot 75 to finish three strokes behind Olinger.

Floyd County had more than enough to claim the team championship for the third year in a row.

Weddle and Bond were aided by Isaiah Cantrell's 82 and Peyton Mason's 83 as the Buffaloes posted a team score of 313, good for a 25-stroke margin over Marion.

James River was third at 352, just ahead of Randolph-Henry (355) and Lee (357). Mountain View-Quicksburg (382), Nottoway (390) and Central-Woodstock (428) took the final three spots.

The Class 5, Class 3 and Class 1 tournaments will be played Tuesday.



