VHSL State Golf Championship Report from 10/10/22: Class 6, 4 & 2
Langley's Alina Ho, Salem's Kathryn Ha and Bruton's Dylan Olinger won VHSL individual Golf Championships Monday while Langley, Blacksburg and Floyd County all were repeat team champions.
Ho carded a 3-under-par 67 to capture the Class 6 crown at Heritage Oaks Golf Course in Harrisonburg, defeating runner-up and defending champion Josh Duangmanee of Fairfax by two strokes.
Floyd Kellam's Jarell Armenio and James Robinson's Katie Vu tied for third at even-par 70.
Ho's winning round paced Langley to a team score of 289 for its seventh championship in a row and a six-shot win over second-place Kellam.
South County was third at 300, followed by Robinson (303), Cosby (304), Freedom-South Riding and Yorktown (308) and Colonial Forge (321).
Class 4: Ha fired a bogey-free round of 5-under-par 67 to claim the championship at Richmond's Stonehenge Golf & Country Club.
The Salem sophomore outdueled Blacksburg 10th-grader and defending individual champ Jake Albert, who finished one stroke back at 68 carding birdies on the final two holes.
Great Bridge's Trey Marrion, the 2021 runner-up, placed third at 70.
Blacksburg's repeated its 2021 team title with 1-over-par team total of 289 held off Western Albemarle by two shots.
Albert's 68 was backed up by Pierce Campbell's 72, Connor Catterson's 74 and Samantha Skinner's 75.
Loudoun County placed third at 303, followed by Jamestown and Monacan (307), Heritage-Leesburg (311), Great Bridge (321) and Courtland (332).
Class 2: Bruton's Olinger conquered the difficult conditions at Olde Mill Golf Resort in Laurel Fork to post an even-par 72 and win the individual title for the second straight year.
Olinger played the final 11 holes in 1-over-par to hold off Floyd County's McKenzie Weddle by one stroke, preventing a sweep of Monday's three state tournaments by VHSL girls.
Marion's Grayson Sheets and Tyler Sayers, and Floyd County's Ryne Bond all shot 75 to finish three strokes behind Olinger.
Floyd County had more than enough to claim the team championship for the third year in a row.
Weddle and Bond were aided by Isaiah Cantrell's 82 and Peyton Mason's 83 as the Buffaloes posted a team score of 313, good for a 25-stroke margin over Marion.
James River was third at 352, just ahead of Randolph-Henry (355) and Lee (357). Mountain View-Quicksburg (382), Nottoway (390) and Central-Woodstock (428) took the final three spots.
The Class 5, Class 3 and Class 1 tournaments will be played Tuesday.
Class 6:
At Heritage Oaks Golf Course, Harrisonburg (par 70)
Team Scores
Langley;;289
Floyd Kellam;;295
South County;;300
James Robinson;;303
Cosby;;304
Freedom-South Riding;;308
Yorktown;;308
Colonial Forge;;321
Individual Scores
Alina Ho, Langley;;34-33--67
Josh Duangmanee, Fairfax;;35-34--69
Jarell Armenio, Floyd Kellam;;37-33--70
Katie Vu, James Robinson;;33-37--70
Matthew Tigrett, Floyd Kellam;;33-38--71
Jai Agarwal, South County;;35-36--71
Chase Nevins, Langley;;36-36--72
Raquel Walker, James Robinson;;37-35--72
Will Sear, Battlefield;;35-38--73
Cole Shingleton, Cosby;;36-38--74
Caiden Brewton, Floyd Kellam;;34-40--74
Andrew Kidder, Freedom-SR;;34-40--74
Trevor McAndrews, Yorktown;;31-43--74
Andrew Hwang, Langley;;35-39--74
Sean Acree, Cosby;;36-39--75
Matt Hartley, Colonial Forge;;35-40--75
Sam Walker, James Robinson;;37-38--75
Desdan Ko, South County;;38-37--75
Joey Nguyen, Lake Braddock;;37-39--76
Nathan Aversano, Freedom-SR;;36-40--76
Catherine Qiu, Langley;;39-37--76
Christian Carroll, Gainesville;;35-42--77
Leo Perez Siino, George Marshall;;38-39--77
Stone Swisher, Cosby;;36-41--77
Benjamin Newfield, Yorktown;;41-36--77
Syan Garg, South County;;36-41--77
Pierce Hokenson, Langley;;36-41--77
Nathan Dameron, South County;;38-39--77
Sam Fansler, Franklin County;;37-41--78
Mark Welsh, Freedom-SR;;37-41--78
Caden Boyd, Cosby;;41-37--78
Charlie Lamb, Yorktown;;41-37--78
Makayla Grubb, Colonial Forge;;37-42--79
Tony Newell, Yorktown;;37-42--79
Cole Ransom, Yorktown;;36-43--79
Cameron Sickell, Floyd Kellam;;40-40--80
Kaurvaki Bajpal, Freedom-SR;;40-40--80
Andan Ko, South County;;43-37--80
Connor McCarthy, Chantilly;;41-40--81
A.J. Hartley, Colonial Forge;;37-44--81
Lokesh Donepudi, Freedom-SR;;38-43--81
Audrey Yim, Langley;;36-45--81
Ryan Solimeo, Floyd Kellam;;40-42--82
Finn Watson, Washington-Liberty;;40-42--82
Michael McIntosh, Floyd Kellam;;36-46--82
Charlie Dennison, Floyd Kellam;;39-43--82
Colby Burnett, Battlefield;;39-44--83
Lily Hollberg, Cosby;;38-45--83
Will Boswell, James River;;37-47--84
Anthony Webb, South County;;41-43--84
Kyle Langley, Yorktown;;43-42--85
Dylan Taylor, Cosby;;39-47--86
Mia Skaggs, Colonial Forge;;40-46--86
Ryan Caskey, James Robinson;;40-46--86
Mike Rodriguez, James Robinson;;42-44--86
Nathan Chang, TJ-Alexandria;;38-49--87
Rishi Sundaresan, Freedom-SR;;43-47--90
Sam Calder, Colonial Forge;;46-48--94
Erin Mullins, James Robinson;;48-48--96
Will Calder, Colonial Forge;;41-56--97
Class 4:
At Stonehenge Golf & Country Club, Richmond (par 72)
Team Scores
Blacksburg;;289
Western Albemarle;;291
Loudoun County;;303
Jamestown;;307
Monacan;;307
Heritage-Leesburg;;311
Great Bridge;;321
Courtland;;332
Individual Scores
Kathryn Ha, Salem;;33-34--67
Jake Albert, Blacksburg;;34-34--68
Trey Marrion, Great Bridge;;34-36--70
Liam Howard, Loudoun Co.;;35-36--71
Elsie MacCleery, W.Albemarle;;37-34--71
Liam Foster, W.Albemarle;;37-34--71
Nick Alexander, Loudoun Co.;;38-34--72
Pierce Campbell, Blacksburg;;35-37--72
Ryan Leach, Jamestown;;38-34--72
Talon Dingledine, Monacan;;36-36--72
Joe Johnson, Heritage;;37-35--72
Lilly McDermott, Grafton;;39-35--74
Aydan Smith, Monacan;;38-36--74
Connor Catterson, Blacksburg;;35-39--74
Addi Ritter, W.Albemarle;;37-37--74
Jonathan McEwen, Churchland;;38-37--75
Laddie Decker, Atlee;;37-38--75
Aiden Patel, Rock Ridge;;38-37--75
Madison Lehr, Mechanicsville;;39-36--75
Samantha Skinner, Blacksburg;;35-40--75
Jack Hayden, Courtland;;37-38--75
Joe Morinelli, W.Albemarle;;39-36--75
Trey Joyce, Salem;;37-39--76
Major Ewing, Blacksburg;;40-36--76
Sean Ruan, Blacksburg;;37-39--76
Jack Wargo, Kettle Run;;40-37--77
Michael Bennett, Jamestown;;35-42--77
Cooper Dillman, Monacan;;35-43--78
Jackson Obie, Jamestown;;42-36--78
Jack Crombie, W.Albemarle;;42-36--78
Ayla Browning, Loudoun Co.;;39-40--79
Lucas Willard, Heritage;;39-40--79
Ean Sprinkle, Jefferson Forest;;39-41--80
Hanna Borgstrom, Grafton;;40-40--80
Whit Coggin, Jamestown;;40-40--80
Lucas Ogden, Courtland;;38-42--80
Jack Tyree, Heritage;;40-40--80
Holden Baron, Heritage;;43-37--80
Sam Thorne, John Handley;;41-40--81
Nic Serway, Loudoun Co.;;40-41--81
Julia Rafter, Great Bridge;;40-41--81
Ryan Wheeler, Great Bridge;;41-41--82
Grayson Gardner, Monacan;;39-44--83
Ethan Browning, Loudoun Co.;;44-39--83
Reed Theiss, Loudoun Co.;;38-46--84
Andrew Schell, Jamestown;;42-42--84
Samuel Sims, Monacan, 39-46--85
Jonathan Gates, Matoaca;;44-42--86
Hunter Balch, Heritage;;46-40--86
Ben Winslow, W.Albemarle;;40-46--86
Luke Brill, Monacan;;42-46--88
Ethan Hughes, Courtland;;47-41--88
Aidan Townsend, Great Bridge;;44-44--88
Landon Perdue, Courtland;;43-46--89
Michael Stidham, Great Bridge;;42-47--89
Kellan Perdue, Courtland;;51-41--92
Jack Sawyer, Great Bridge;;45-47--92
Tyler Smith, Heritage;;49-45--94
Karsten Ellia, Courtland;;47-52--99
Hannah Ward, Jamestown;;52-51--103
Class 2:
At Olde Mill Golf Resort, Laurel Fork (par 72)
Team Scores
Floyd County;;313
Marion;;338
James River;;352
Randolph-Henry;;355
Lee;;357
Mountain View-Quicksburg;;382
Nottoway;;390
Central-Woodstock;;428
Individual Scores
Dylan Olinger, Bruton;;36-36--72
McKenzie Weddle, Floyd Co.;;36-37--73
Grayson Sheets, Marion;;41-34--75
Ryne Bond, Floyd Co.;;39-36--75
Tyler Sayers, Marion;;35-40--75
Brayden Hermansky, Poquoson;;35-41--76
Cai Clark, Madison Co.;;39-38--77
McCartney Hinkle, Graham;;40-38--78
Wesley Roberson, Patrick Co.;;44-37--81
Jayrin Kim, Nottoway;;42-39--81
Isaiah Cantrell, Floyd Co.;;45-37--82
Ty White, Nottoway;;43-39--82
Camden Clem, E.Rockingham;;42-40--82
Peyton Mason, Floyd Co.;;41-42--83
Tyler Stanley, Virginia High;;44-41--85
Luke Slagle, Union;;43-42--85
Jacson Shepherd, Glenvar;;42-43--85
Ryan Steger, James River;;46-40--86
Caleb Leonard, Lee;;43-43--86
Dylan Hicks, James River;;43-43--86
Andrew Wymer, Mountain View;;44-43--87
Jacob Leonard, Lee;;40-47--87
Haden Parker, James River;;47-41--88
William Hottle, Randolph-Henry;;45-43--88
Joey McNamara, Mountain View;;44-44--88
Bryson Francisco, Randolph-Henry;;44-44--88
Austin Quesenberry, Randolph-Henry;;49-40--89
Lindsey Towery, Randolph-Henry;;47-43--90
Walker Baker, Lee;;43-47--90
Jonathan Whitlow, Floyd Co.;;42-48--90
Sam Bell, James River;;45-47--92
Ethan Baggett, Marion;;49-45--94
Bryson Coomer, Lee;;44-50--94
Isaac Roberson, Marion;;50-44--94
Parker Wolfe, Marion;;52-43--95
Graham Minarik, Radford;;48-47--95
Tinleigh Rusher, Strasburg;;53-43--96
Will Gochenour, Cent.-Woodstock;;51-45--96
Danner Allen, Randolph-Henry;;48-50--98
Colton Lewis, Nottoway;;50-50--100
Evan Mines, James River;;48-52--100
Colton Reitz, Nottoway;;51-51--102
Aiden Springer, Mountain View;;50-53--103
Stuart Pirtle, Mountain View;;58-46--104
Josh Krepps, James River;;54-50--104
Brady Barr, Cent.-Woodstock;;57-50--107
Carsten Beck, Nottoway;;55-52--107
Wyatt Fleming, Mountain View;;60-48--108
Luke Williams, Cent.-Woodstock;;56-52--108
Corey Powers, Floyd County;;55-55--110
Aiden Bryant, Randolph-Henry;;54-56--110
Connor Johnson, Lee;;54-57--111
Cameron Mosley, Lee;;54-58--112
Spencer Lewis, Nottoway;;60-63--123
Reid Osborne, Marion;;66-49--115
Jackson Saeler, Mountain View;;59-57--116
Nathan Eye, Cent.-Woodstock;;59-58--117
Ethan Hoover, Cent.-Woodstock;;63-55--118
Gavin McDaniel, Nottoway;;54-72--126
Brody Beaune, Cent.-Woodstock;;80-58--138