Versatile veteran OL Jakai Moore departs South Carolina

Jakai Moore (Photo by USA Today Sports photos)

South Carolina senior offensive lineman Jakai Moore is on the comeback trail, but it will be with a new program. Moore has entered the transfer portal after redshirting this season due to a season-ending shoulder injury last Sept. Moore will be petitioning for a seventh year of college football after redshirting. He started 17 of 24 games in 2022-23.

Moore had a Pro Football Focus grade of 52.8 in 2023, playing 479 snaps in 11 games. He had a run blocking grade of 55.0 and pass-blocking grade of 52.5, while getting four starts at right guard, four starts at left guard and once at left tackle. The 6-foot-6, 315-pounder from Nokesville (Va.) Patriot High has played both guard and tackle in his Gamecocks career. He has started 28 times in 44 games played — 13 starts at left tackle, seven at left guard, four at right guard and four at right tackle. Moore played three games in 2019, then eight games in 2020 (six starts), and nine games (three starts) in 2021. Moore was a Rivals.com three-star prospect, who was ranked No. 23 overall in Virginia in the class of 2019. He earned 20 scholarship offers and officially visited South Carolina and Penn State. His decision came down to the Gamecocks and Nittany Lions, but he also had offers from Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Miami, Michigan, Ohio State, Virginia, Virginia Tech and West Virginia, among others.