VirginiaPreps - VHSL State Football Championships Streaming LIVE on NFHS Network

VHSL State Football Championships Streaming LIVE on NFHS Network

WHO: 2020 VHSL Football Championships


WHAT: Live coverage of VHSL Finals


WHEN: Saturday, May 1, 2021


WHERE: Fans can watch the VHSL Football Championships live online with a subscription at www.NFHSnetwork.com/vhsl. Direct links for each game is below.


WHY: Fans, family, and alumni unable to attend the event can watch the 2020 VHSL Football Championships live from wherever they are on the NFHS Network.


SCHEDULE:

Class 1 – Galax (9-0) @ Riverheads (9-0) at 1:00 p.m.
Link - https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/events/riverheads-high-school-staunton-va/game1a578ffb5


Class 2 – Appomattox County (9-0) @ Stuarts Draft (8-1) at 2:30 p.m.
Link - https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/events/stuarts-draft-high-school-stuarts-draft-va/gam806009db8c


Class 3 – Lord Botetourt (9-0) @ Lafayette (8-0) at 2:00 p.m.
Link - https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/events/vhsl/game15d58bafe


Class 4 – Salem (Salem) (9-0) @ Lake Taylor (7-0) at 3:00 p.m.
Link - https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/events/vhsl/gamf58bb8bffb
Announcers - Matt Hatfield, Darnell Moore and Tim Blank


Class 5 – Stone Bridge (8-0) @ Highland Springs (8-0) at Varina High School at 2:00 p.m.
Link - https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/events/vhsl/gam373a09bbe0
Announcers - Andy Hayes and R.J. Windows


Class 6 – South County (9-0) @ Oscar Smith (8-0)at 2:00 p.m.
Link - https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/events/vhsl/gam6bc764c1cf
Announcers - Justin Waddle and Wayne Lance


