VirginiaPreps - VHSL Schedules Special Executive Committee Meeting

VHSL Schedules Special Executive Committee Meeting
The Special Called July 15 Executive Committee meeting agenda https://www.vhsl.org/executive-committee/agendas-highlights-minutes/ is now available on the VHSL website under About VHSL – Executive Committee - Resources.
The status of Fall Sports for the upcoming school-year of 2020-21 is expected to be addressed.
EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE SPECIAL CALLED MEETING AGENDA JULY 2020
DATE: July 15, 2020
TIME: 9:00 a.m. Full Executive Committee
PLACE: Virginia High School League
1642 State Farm Boulevard
Charlottesville, VA
III. Fall Sports Season:
