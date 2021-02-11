VirginiaPreps - VHSL Releases 2020-21 Master Football Schedule

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA — The 2020-21 Master Football Schedule has been posted on the Football Page of the VHSL website and can also be seen here - http://matthewhatfield.com/Football/2020-21_Master_Football_Schedule.pdf

League staff understands that scheduling has been, and continues to be fluid, as schools and school divisions make decisions about participation in the Fall Season. Therefore, the Football Master Schedule is likely to remain fluid a well.

We ask each member-school to notify us of any changes to your football schedule as soon as possible during this extraordinary season.



