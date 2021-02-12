VirginiaPreps - VHSL Region Deadline Extended, State Basketball Semifinal Date Changed

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Due to the continued weather-related issues throughout the Commonwealth, the league office is extending the timeframe to complete regional basketball and wrestling tournaments. Regions needing to complete ongoing tournaments will be allowed to compete on Monday February 15.

The VHSL state semifinal basketball tournament games scheduled for Tuesday, February 16 will be moved to Wednesday, February 17. State finals basketball are still scheduled for Saturday February 20.

“Due to the uncertainty and situations already caused relative to the weather across the state this is the best approach when taking into account the safety and equity for all those schools continuing to compete,” said VSHL Associate Executive Director, Tom Dolan.

Those who will be competing in state semifinal and final basketball may access the following information relative to that state event at the following link https://drive.google.com/file/d/13hAbUm4BouHOo-mtqSvNgWVGEvhWHYD5/view

Any basketball questions, please contact Tom Dolan (tdolan@vhsl.org) in the League office. Any wrestling questions, please contact Chris Robinson (crobinson@vhsl.org) in the League office.