June 5, 2020





CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Governor will soon be announcing his plans for reopening schools across Virginia.

Once those details are released, VHSL staff along with the VHSL Sports Medicine Advisory Committee (SMAC), will review the Governor’s guidelines and develop a plan to reopen athletics and academic activities that are not in conflict with his plan.

“We will take that plan and align it with the work our SMAC committee has done, share those for approval with our Executive Committee and then provide those guidelines to school divisions as they develop their own plans for reopening athletics,” said VHSL Executive Director Dr. John W. “Billy” Haun.

“We know people are anxious and want to know when athletic activities will begin. I want to assure everyone that we will move as quickly as possible to put a plan in place.”



