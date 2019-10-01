News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-01 12:28:17 -0500') }} football Edit

VHSL NoVA Rewind - Week 5 Recap

Tim Baldwin and the Patriot Pioneers continue to turn heads, beating C.D. Hylton 42-14 to move to 4-1
Tim Baldwin and the Patriot Pioneers continue to turn heads, beating C.D. Hylton 42-14 to move to 4-1 (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
Brantley Henninger
VirginiaPreps.com Staff
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

As the first set of official Power Ratings from the VHSL came out this week, the number of unbeaten squads around Northern Virginia continues to dwindle.Freedom is the lone unblemished squad out of...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}