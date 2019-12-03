News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-03 17:49:03 -0600') }} football Edit

VHSL NoVA Rewind - Recapping Region Finals

Brantley Henninger
VirginiaPreps.com Staff

Thanksgiving has come and gone. Region titles were handed out over the weekend, and there are just 24 teams remaining in Virginia High School League Football with some Northern Virginia flavor movi...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}