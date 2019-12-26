VHSL Hoops Top Tens - Holiday 2019 Edition
It's the holiday season and that means basketball tournaments are in full swing all over the state.
Here's the latest rankings installment through Christmas, entering games on Thursday, December 26, 2019 ...
|Rank
|Preseason
|School
|Record (thru 12/25)
|
1
|
1
|
South County
|
6-0
|
2
|
6
|
John Champe
|
5-1
|
3
|
2
|
Landstown
|
4-3
|
4
|
NR
|
Thomas Edison
|
6-1
|
5
|
5
|
Western Branch
|
5-2
|
6
|
4
|
Potomac
|
6-2
|
7
|
7
|
Fairfax
|
5-1
|
8
|
3
|
Oscar Smith
|
3-2
|
9
|
NR
|
Thomas Dale
|
6-0
|
10
|
NR
|
Yorktown
|
7-0
|Rank
|Preseason
|School
|Record (thru 12/25)
|
1
|
1
|
Norview
|
9-1* (6-1)
|
2
|
2
|
Henrico
|
5-1
|
3
|
6
|
Kecoughtan
|
7-1
|
4
|
8
|
Varina
|
4-0
|
5
|
5
|
Green Run
|
5-1
|
6
|
9
|
L.C. Bird
|
3-1
|
7
|
NR
|
Maury
|
8-2* (6-1)
|
8
|
7
|
North Stafford
|
1-1
|
9
|
10
|
Potomac Falls
|
6-3
|
10
|
3
|
Patrick Henry-Roanoke
|
4-3
|Rank
|Preseason
|School
|Record (thru 12/25)
|
1
|
1
|
King's Fork
|
6-0
|
2
|
2
|
Menchville
|
7-1
|
3
|
6
|
Huguenot
|
5-1
|
4
|
5
|
Loudoun Valley
|
6-2
|
5
|
9
|
Courtland
|
6-1
|
6
|
NR
|
Woodrow Wilson
|
8-1* (8-0)
|
7
|
NR
|
E.C. Glass
|
6-1
|
8
|
NR
|
Halifax County
|
5-0
|
9
|
4
|
Louisa
|
2-1
|
10
|
3
|
GW-Danville
|
5-3
|Rank
|Preseason
|School
|Record (thru 12/25)
|
1
|
1
|
Cave Spring
|
5-0
|
2
|
2
|
Spotswood
|
3-1
|
3
|
3
|
Hopewell
|
4-1
|
4
|
8
|
Western Albemarle
|
6-0
|
5
|
5
|
Goochland
|
3-1
|
6
|
NR
|
Lafayette
|
7-1
|
7
|
10
|
Charlottesville
|
5-0
|
8
|
6
|
Lakeland
|
5-1
|
9
|
NR
|
Christiansburg
|
6-0
|
10
|
NR
|
Broadway
|
6-2
|Rank
|Preseason
|School
|Record (thru 12/25)
|
1
|
1
|
John Marshall
|
5-1
|
2
|
3
|
Dan River
|
6-0
|
3
|
2
|
East Rockingham
|
6-1
|
4
|
5
|
Radford
|
2-0
|
5
|
7
|
Buckingham
|
6-0
|
6
|
4
|
Gate City
|
3-2
|
7
|
9
|
Fort Chiswell
|
5-0
|
8
|
10
|
Floyd County
|
5-1
|
9
|
8
|
Brunswick
|
6-2
|
10
|
6
|
Martinsville
|
3-2
|Rank
|Preseason
|School
|Record (thru 12/25)
|
1
|
1
|
George Wythe
|
4-0
|
2
|
2
|
Grundy
|
4-0
|
3
|
5
|
Riverheads
|
1-0
|
4
|
7
|
J.I. Burton
|
4-1
|
5
|
6
|
Parry McCluer
|
5-1
|
6
|
10
|
Northampton
|
5-1
|
7
|
9
|
Mathews
|
6-2
|
8
|
NR
|
Galax
|
1-0
|
9
|
4
|
Lancaster
|
4-3
|
10
|
3
|
Eastside
|
1-4
Matthew Hatfield serves as Publisher for VirginiaPreps.com, part of the Rivals.com Network, and is a regular contributor to the ACC Sports Journal. Check out Hatfield’s Twitter page for more sports related updates, and you can also read his work in the Suffolk News Herald. To contact Matthew, please e-mail hatfieldsports2k4@yahoo.com, and don’t forget to listen to him weeknights from 6-7 PM on The 757 at 6 as well as every Saturday at 10 AM to Noon on ESPN Radio 94.1.