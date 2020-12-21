 VirginiaPreps - VHSL Hoops Top Tens - First Edition for 2020-21
VHSL Hoops Top Tens - First Edition for 2020-21

Matthew Hatfield • VirginiaPreps
Matthew Hatfield has been with VirginiaPreps.com since 2004, officially taking over as Publisher in 2016.
The 2020-21 Virginia High School League Basketball season gets underway today, and as things have been during these past tumultuous 8-9 months in dealing with COVID-19, there's a ton of uncertainty. So much so that we even contemplated doing these rankings at all.

But the players and teams deserve as much recognition as possible during these trying times. A tip of the cap goes to all the people behind the scenes in doing whatever they can within their power to make a season happen.

As games in various portions of the state get tipped off today, there are still numerous schools playing the 'waiting game.' In fact, that list sits at 113 schools across 42 school divisions. Remember, there are 318 VHSL member schools total.

So far, a total of 40 programs have opted out of winter sports - recognizable schools that have hoisted State Championships in recent years like Henrico, John Marshall and Varina out of the Richmond area alone. More are sure to be coming. However, for now, we will be ranking the ones that have not pulled the plug yet as the season commences today.

*** List as of 12-21-20 of Schools Not Participating + Delayed in VHSL's 2020-21 Season 1 ***

As things move along, the Top Ten will obviously be adjusted, likely on a week-to-week basis. We'll also note at the bottom who would've been ranked if they were to be playing.

So without further ado, here's the Top Tens for each classification, and we plan to provide a closer look at these teams in the coming days...



Class 6 Top Ten:

Andre Speight and South County enter as the favorites to capture a third state title in four years
Andre Speight and South County enter as the favorites to capture a third state title in four years (Aldo Razo Photography)

1. South County

2. Western Branch

3. Potomac

4. Lake Braddock

5. Centreville

6. Patriot

7. Landstown

8. James River

9. Oscar Smith

10. Thomas Dale


Honorable Mention:
John Champe
South Lakes
Woodbridge
Yorktown
Forest Park
W.T. Woodson


Class 5 Top Ten:

In three seasons at Green Run, guard Jacob Cooper - the reigning Class 5 State Player of the Year - has amassed 904 points, 325 assists and 158 steals
In three seasons at Green Run, guard Jacob Cooper - the reigning Class 5 State Player of the Year - has amassed 904 points, 325 assists and 158 steals (Ray Williams, Infinity Photography by Ray)

1. Green Run

2. L.C. Bird

3. Patrick Henry-Roanoke

4. Kecoughtan

5. Albemarle

6. Maury

7. Rock Ridge

8. Freedom-South Riding

9. Potomac Falls

10. Kempsville


Opt Out:

3. Varina

9. Douglas Freeman


Honorable Mention:
Woodside
William Fleming


Class 4 Top Ten:

King's Fork - with forward Quentin Livingston - scored 90 or more points on six occasions during the 2019-20 campaign
King's Fork - with forward Quentin Livingston - scored 90 or more points on six occasions during the 2019-20 campaign (Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com)

1. King's Fork

2. Menchville

3. Halifax County

4. Dominion

5. GW-Danville

6. Woodrow Wilson

7. Monacan

8. Jefferson Forest

9. Smithfield

10. Loudoun County


Honorable Mention:
Millbrook
Loudoun Valley
Louisa
Hampton
E.C. Glass


Class 3 Top Ten:

Spotswood, led by Carmelo Pacheco, has been a State Tournament fixture over the years
Spotswood, led by Carmelo Pacheco, has been a State Tournament fixture over the years (Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com)

1. Charlottesville

2. Western Albemarle

3. Northside

4. Hopewell

5. Cave Spring

6. Goochland

7. Skyline

8. Spotswood

9. Independence

10. Abingdon


Honorable Mention:
Life Christian
Broadway
Manassas Park
Tunstall
Lord Botetourt
Booker T. Washington


Class 2 Top Ten:

Drawing attention and offers from numerous Division I programs, East Rockingham forward Tyler Nickel is coming off a sophomore season where he scored 802 points and collected 234 rebounds
Drawing attention and offers from numerous Division I programs, East Rockingham forward Tyler Nickel is coming off a sophomore season where he scored 802 points and collected 234 rebounds (Michael Smith, 3019photography.com)

1. East Rockingham

2. Radford

3. Dan River

4. Union

5. Floyd County

6. Martinsville

7. Graham

8. James River-Buchanan

9. Gate City

10. Richlands


Opt Out:

1. John Marshall

6. Brunswick


Honorable Mention:
Glenvar
Lebanon
Staunton
Page County
King William
Poquoson


Class 1 Top Ten:

Auburn returns 2019-20 Class 1 State Player of the Year Ethan Millirons, who poured in 591 points and drilled 67 three-pointers as a sophomore
Auburn returns 2019-20 Class 1 State Player of the Year Ethan Millirons, who poured in 591 points and drilled 67 three-pointers as a sophomore (Jessica Dawn Photography)

1. Auburn

2. Parry McCluer

3. West Point

4. Grundy

5. Twin Springs

6. Mathews

7. Colonial Beach

8. Eastside

9. Altavista

10. Lancaster


Honorable Mention:
Narrows
George Wythe
Charles City
Galax
Riverheads
Chilhowie



Matthew Hatfield serves as Publisher for VirginiaPreps.com, part of the Rivals.com Network, and is a regular contributor to the ACC Sports Journal. Check out Hatfield’s Twitter page for more sports related updates, and you can also read his work in the Suffolk News Herald. To contact Matthew, please e-mail hatfieldsports2k4@yahoo.com, and don’t forget to listen to him from 10 AM to Noon on 757 Saturday Sports Talk on ESPN Radio 94.1.


