VirginiaPreps - VHSL Hoops Top Tens - Entering Play on 1/27/21

VHSL Hoops Top Tens - Entering Play on 1/27/21
Believe it or not, the regular season is winding down for Virginia High School Hoops. Really? Yes, really. Regional play begins on February 8th, and even some areas will take part in district tournaments before that happens.
Per the Virginia High School League's calendar, all region tournament games must be concluded by Saturday, February 13th so that there's adequate time to prep for the State Tournament, which will take place with semifinal games on February 16th and Championships on Saturday, February 20th.
Besides the 71 programs that won't get the chance to compete because of their school divisions opting out of winter sports, the playoffs will have a very different feel this year. There are still eight school divisions, including 12 schools, that remain in delay mode, so we're not sure if they will join those currently playing to be eligible for the postseason. But obviously with no large crowds and viewership essentially coming through streaming, it'll be a quest to the Championship unlike any other we've seen before.
Only five schools fall out of the latest Top Ten rankings. The lone division without any team to drop out entirely of its Top Ten is Class 3, which may be as deep as any classification this season with the exception of Class 6, where 50 of the 54 member schools are playing.
See the latest rankings release going into the final Wednesday of January below...
Note - All records are through games played on Tuesday, January 26, 2021. *
|Rank
|Last Week
|School
|Record
|
1
|
1
|
Lake Braddock
|
7-0
|
2
|
2
|
Potomac
|
5-0
|
3
|
4
|
South County
|
8-1
|
4
|
5
|
Landstown
|
1-0
|
5
|
6
|
Thomas Dale
|
2-0
|
6
|
7
|
South Lakes
|
11-0
|
7
|
9
|
John Champe
|
9-1
|
8
|
8
|
Hayfield
|
8-1
|
9
|
3
|
Patriot
|
8-1
|
10
|
NR
|
Riverbend
|
7-0
Honorable Mention:
Woodbridge (7-1)
Madison (7-3)
Annandale (7-2)
Yorktown (8-3)
Opted Out:
2. Western Branch
9. Oscar Smith
|Rank
|Last Week
|School
|Record
|
1
|
1
|
Green Run
|
2-0
|
2
|
2
|
L.C. Bird
|
8-1
|
3
|
5
|
Stone Bridge
|
10-1
|
4
|
4
|
Albemarle
|
4-1
|
5
|
6
|
Manchester
|
5-1
|
6
|
3
|
Patrick Henry-Roanoke
|
1-1
|
7
|
9
|
William Fleming
|
1-1
|
8
|
NR
|
Princess Anne
|
3-0
|
9
|
8
|
Rock Ridge
|
7-4
|
10
|
10
|
Riverside
|
7-4
Opted Out:
3. Varina
4. Kecoughtan
6. Maury
8. Norview
9. Douglas Freeman
|Rank
|Last Week
|School
|Record
|
1
|
1
|
Halifax County
|
2
|
4
|
Dominion
|
7-2
|
3
|
9
|
Loudoun County
|
9-2
|
4
|
10
|
Handley
|
4-0
|
5
|
5
|
Monacan
|
4-3
|
6
|
3
|
Broad Run
|
9-3
|
7
|
7
|
Smithfield
|
1-0
|
8
|
8
|
Grafton
|
5-0
|
9
|
6
|
Jefferson Forest
|
|
10
|
2
|
GW-Danville
|
0-1
Honorable Mention:
Eastern View (8-1)
Courtland (8-1)
Hanover (4-1)
Opted Out:
1. King's Fork
2. Menchville
6. Woodrow Wilson
|Rank
|Last Week
|School
|Record
|
1
|
1
|
Charlottesville
|
3-0
|
2
|
2
|
Northside
|
4-0
|
3
|
3
|
Hopewell
|
4-0
|
4
|
4
|
Cave Spring
|
3-1
|
5
|
7
|
Abingdon
|
10-1
|
6
|
5
|
Lord Botetourt
|
7-1
|
7
|
9
|
Western Albemarle
|
4-1
|
8
|
8
|
Skyline
|
8-1
|
9
|
10
|
Petersburg
|
6-1
|
10
|
6
|
Fluvanna
|
7-2
Honorable Mention:
Liberty Christian (6-1)
Heritage-Lynchburg (6-1)
Wilson Memorial (7-1)
Spotswood (3-1)
Opted Out:
7. Armstrong (3-1)
|Rank
|Last Week
|School
|Record
|
1
|
2
|
Radford
|
9-0
|
2
|
1
|
East Rockingham
|
5-2
|
3
|
4
|
Graham
|
11-0
|
4
|
3
|
Dan River
|
5
|
5
|
Union
|
10-3
|
6
|
7
|
Page County
|
6-0
|
7
|
6
|
Martinsville
|
8
|
8
|
Floyd County
|
5-3
|
9
|
NR
|
Fort Chiswell
|
6-2
|
10
|
NR
|
Gate City
|
7-5
Honorable Mention:
Staunton (4-2)
Opted Out:
1. John Marshall
6. Brunswick
|Rank
|Last Week
|School
|Record
|
1
|
1
|
Auburn
|
1-0
|
2
|
3
|
Parry McCluer
|
5-1
|
3
|
2
|
Grundy
|
7-2
|
4
|
4
|
J.I. Burton
|
11-1
|
5
|
8
|
George Wythe
|
4-0
|
6
|
10
|
Twin Springs
|
10-3
|
7
|
5
|
Rye Cove
|
10-3
|
8
|
NR
|
West Point
|
4-2
|
9
|
7
|
Mathews
|
5-2
|
10
|
9
|
Altavista
|
3-2
Honorable Mention:
Bland County (5-2)
Honaker (5-4)
Franklin (4-2)
Holston (6-5)
Opted Out:
7. Colonial Beach
10. Lancaster
