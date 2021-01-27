VirginiaPreps - VHSL Hoops Top Tens - Entering Play on 1/27/21

Believe it or not, the regular season is winding down for Virginia High School Hoops. Really? Yes, really. Regional play begins on February 8th, and even some areas will take part in district tournaments before that happens.

Per the Virginia High School League's calendar, all region tournament games must be concluded by Saturday, February 13th so that there's adequate time to prep for the State Tournament, which will take place with semifinal games on February 16th and Championships on Saturday, February 20th.

Besides the 71 programs that won't get the chance to compete because of their school divisions opting out of winter sports, the playoffs will have a very different feel this year. There are still eight school divisions, including 12 schools, that remain in delay mode, so we're not sure if they will join those currently playing to be eligible for the postseason. But obviously with no large crowds and viewership essentially coming through streaming, it'll be a quest to the Championship unlike any other we've seen before.

*** Color coded sheet with list of Who's In / Who's Out Here ***

Only five schools fall out of the latest Top Ten rankings. The lone division without any team to drop out entirely of its Top Ten is Class 3, which may be as deep as any classification this season with the exception of Class 6, where 50 of the 54 member schools are playing.

See the latest rankings release going into the final Wednesday of January below...

Note - All records are through games played on Tuesday, January 26, 2021. *



