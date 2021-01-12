VirginiaPreps - VHSL Hoops Top Tens - Entering Play on 1/12/21

With regional play now four weeks away, a total of 36 of the 60 squads in our latest VHSL Top Ten Rankings have played. That welcomed games for the likes of Richmond area schools such as Thomas Dale, James River, L.C. Bird, Monacan, Hopewell and Petersburg.

Meanwhile, more schools are opting out of winter sports, the latest being Chesapeake on Monday, January 11th. That brought the number of schools to 49 across 24 divisions with the likes of Western Branch and Oscar Smith, both of whom have played in the Class 6 State Championship game within the past five years, unable to participate. Additionally, the number of schools on pause sits at 59 from 27 school divisions.

Vaulting to the top spot in Class 6 is Lake Braddock, which has gotten a tremendous start from sophomore Jamie Kaiser, who is putting up 32 points per game on 52% shooting from the field and 71% at the foul line through a 6-0 start for the Bruins.

In a recent matchup of unbeaten squads on Monday night, Abingdon out of Class 3 routed Class 2 contender Ridgeview 85-54 as VCU baseball commit Chase Hungate led a balanced Falcons attack with 29 points. Abingdon shot a blistering 64.2% from the field (34-of-53) and nearly 53% behind the arc (9-for-17).

By Tuesday afternoon, we also found out that Hampton City Schools and Newport News join that growing list, so that will drop the likes of Menchville in Class 4 and Kecoughtan in Class 5 when we re-sort the rankings next week, though we'll continue to list where teams would've been ranked if not for opting out, listing that preseason ranking by the school.

Below are the latest rankings...

Note - All records are through games played on Monday, January 11, 2021. *



